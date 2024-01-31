|
31.01.2024 10:30:00
1 Stock Down 57% From Its 52-Week High That This Wall Street Analyst Expects to Gain 426% in 2024
With a bull market in full swing, is it finally time to dip into some of those high-risk, high-reward stocks that usually soar when investors are enthusiastic? It's certainly time to consider buying some, as long as you do your due diligence and understand the risks and opportunities.Wall Street is excited about many of the artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that abound and are changing the way consumers shop, pay, stream, and more. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) uses AI to assess credit risk and create more lending opportunities, and Wall Street is predicting great things from this relative newcomer.Pagaya operates a credit evaluation platform powered by AI that helps lenders of all kinds assess consumer credit risk. Pagaya has relationships with many top brands you know and use, including Visa for its credit card risk management, as well as banks like Ally Financial and SoFi Technologies. For example, it works with Ally, which has been expanding its consumer lending business, to identify pre-qualified credit card customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
