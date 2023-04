1 Stock Down 94% I'll Be Watching Like a Hawk in May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season for the quarter ended March 31 is officially underway. The technology sector will start reporting its results at the end of April and continue through May, and while it's important to see how companies are managing this tough economic environment, the quarter was critical for one company in particular.Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has been hit with a series of headwinds, from weakening consumer spending to a new social climate free from pandemic restrictions. Those challenges decimated the producer of at-home exercise equipment in 2022, but sweeping changes made by the company's new CEO might have given it new life.Peloton isn't out of the woods just yet; here's what investors will want to see on May 9, when the company reports results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023.Continue reading