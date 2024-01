1 Stock Down About 40% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The stock market was on the brink of officially attaining bull status as we turned a page on the new year, but it seems to have plateaued for the time being. All eyes are on earnings season, which is set to begin in the coming weeks.Not all public companies report on the same schedule, and athletic-wear giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) gave its update in December. It didn't impress investors, and it portends that retailers might not report the kind of progress investors have been hoping for in the coming season. Nike stock fell after the report, and it remains down about 40% from its highs.However, Nike is the dominant player in its industry, and this performance is mostly due to short-term industry headwinds. The stock should provide years of market-beating gains, and this is an opportunity to buy on the dip.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel