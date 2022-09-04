|
04.09.2022 14:05:00
1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Volatility in the stock market doesn't mean you have to sit at the edge of your seat biting yours nails anxiously. That's certainly not what Warren Buffet is doing: The Oracle of Omaha is using this opportunity to identify great deals on top stocks for the long haul. Any investor can do that same thing.Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is a fairly new company with enormous potential, and its stock is down 58% year to date. Let's see why you should consider adding shares to your portfolio.Revolve Group sells high fashion on its eponymous web site as well as its luxury sister site FWRD. It features 70,000 apparel, footwear, accessory, and beauty products that are consistently updated to meet demand. However, this is not your typical fashion company brought into the digital age. It was created as a digital-first company from the outset and uses its 20 years' worth of data to inform all of its operations, such as curating styles and marketing. It's completely online, save for occasional pop-up shops. As part of the digital focus, Revolve is differentiated by its reliance on social media as a marketing tactic. It has built out a large network of influencers, including celebrities, who tout its wares with blog posts, images, videos, and reviews. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|19,37
|-0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.