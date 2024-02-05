|
1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole -- And Here's Why
On Thursday morning, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) reported the results from its fiscal 2024 second quarter, and the numbers weren't great. For the period, which ended Dec. 31, revenue declined 6% year over year and the business posted a net loss of $195 million, which was worse than the three months prior. In response to the report, traders sent Peloton's stock down by more than 20%. From its early 2021 peak, it is currently down more than 97%.Nonetheless, risk-tolerant investors might be ready to take a closer look at this beaten-down consumer discretionary stock in the hopes that if its business gets back on track, the stock could enjoy a massive rebound over the long haul. But Peloton is one business I wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole. There are few better examples to study than Peloton to gain perspective on how an enterprise can ascend rapidly and then plummet even faster. Of course, the company benefited from tremendous demand during the most intense periods of the pandemic. Its user base and sales skyrocketed. And investors were rewarded.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
