18.04.2024 16:37:00

1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole -- And Here's Why

Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) stock price has declined around 65% over the past year, and it is now down 98% from its 2021 highs. The time when the name Peloton inspired envy among consumers because of waiting lists for its connected exercise bikes is long over. And its current business model probably isn't worth buying into.Here's why.I don't go to the gym, preferring to work out in private at home. I've owned more than my fair share of exercise equipment over the years, including a treadmill and a rowing machine. So I'm no stranger to exercise gear, and I'm willing to spend money on gear when I think I need it.

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

