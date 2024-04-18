|
18.04.2024 16:37:00
1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole -- And Here's Why
Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) stock price has declined around 65% over the past year, and it is now down 98% from its 2021 highs. The time when the name Peloton inspired envy among consumers because of waiting lists for its connected exercise bikes is long over. And its current business model probably isn't worth buying into.Here's why.I don't go to the gym, preferring to work out in private at home. I've owned more than my fair share of exercise equipment over the years, including a treadmill and a rowing machine. So I'm no stranger to exercise gear, and I'm willing to spend money on gear when I think I need it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!