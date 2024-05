1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole -- and Here's Why

Companies are often engaged in turnarounds, so it isn't unusual that iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) is currently pursuing such a path. However, the story here is a bit more complex. The big takeaway for me is that iRobot is starting this turnaround from a particularly weak place. And because of that, I wouldn't touch the stock with a 10-foot pole. Here's why.The big news in August 2022 was that online retail juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) had agreed to buy iRobot. The purchase price for the all-cash deal was $61 per share for a total value of around $1.7 billion. Not a bad development at all, and the news release was filled with comments about the two companies making customers happy together.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel