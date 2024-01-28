|
1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole
I love dividend stocks. My favorites are those that offer juicy yields. I prefer a higher payout because it enables me to generate more passive income, putting me closer to my goal of reaching financial independence.Given my preference for income, I'm always looking for new high-yielding dividend stocks to add to my portfolio. One that recently caught my attention was Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM) and its 9.2%-yielding payout. However, after looking at the company, I wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole. Here's why I won't add the high-yielding real estate investment trust (REIT) to my portfolio.Rithm Capital isn't your average REIT. The company launched over a decade ago as New Residential Investment Corp, a mortgage REIT focused on mortgage servicing rights. Since then, it has grown quite a bit, expanding its asset base more than tenfold from $3 billion to over $30 billion. It has also evolved into a more diversified financial services and real estate company. That evolution led to its 2022 rebranding to Rithm Capital. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
