16.04.2024 11:15:00
1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole
I invest almost exclusively in dividend stocks, intending to build an income stream that I can, one day, turn on in retirement. While not a hard and fast rule, I don't like to own companies that cut their dividends. But what I really don't like is companies that go back on a promise, especially when that promise is about the dividend.That's why I'll never buy Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) despite its attractive 6.2% dividend yield.Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America. It owns a collection of energy infrastructure assets that would be hard, if not impossible to replace or displace. And it is large enough to act as an industry consolidator, which is important today because there are limited opportunities for ground up construction. From this perspective, there's nothing wrong with Kinder Morgan.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
