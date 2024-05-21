|
21.05.2024 14:15:00
1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole
There are many positive things about Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and its stock. It has a decently high dividend yield, it's one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, and it makes dozens and dozens of life-saving medications, with even more to come from its pipeline. It won't be going out of business anytime in the foreseeable future.But I wouldn't touch the stock with a 10-foot pole right now, even though I've recommended it for some investors in the past, and even though it could well be a decent pick in the future. Here's why.The first reason why Bristol Myers Squibb stock is a no-go right now is that in its first-quarter earnings update, it had a nasty surprise for investors. Whereas in February it reported that its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for 2024 would be as high as $7.40, it revised that estimate dramatically downward to a ceiling of just $0.70.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: Wall Street geht mit minimalen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten am Dienstag die Füße still. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.