1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has carried the major indexes to record highs. But there's one business that hasn't benefited from the broader rally.I'm talking about Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST). This fintech has long used AI in its business model, a fact that you might think would push up its shares amid the excitement surrounding companies embracing this technology. But the stock is currently down 45% in 2024.The bulls might be thinking Upstart is due for a boost, and that now is the best time to buy shares as they sit 94% off their peak price. However, I'm not touching this stock with a 10-foot pole.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel