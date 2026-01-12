Aerovironment Aktie
WKN DE: A0MJX7 / ISIN: US0080731088
|
12.01.2026 11:41:00
1 Stock I'd Buy Before AeroVironment in 2026
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) specializes in drones and has several government contracts, making it a well-known name. While the company's 151% year-over-year revenue growth rate in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (the three months ended Nov. 1) sounds attractive, most of that growth came from the recent acquisition of BlueHalo.If you ignore the BlueHalo acquisition, the legacy company delivered 21% year-over-year revenue growth, going from $188.5 million in Q2 2025 to $227.4 million in Q2 2026. This context is important, and it explains why Ondas (NASDAQ: ONDS) is the better drone stock. It has more impressive revenue growth, a bullish forecast, and is starting to win big contracts. Ondas is a smaller company but looks poised to produce compelling long-term returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShs
|
08.12.25
|Ausblick: Aerovironment zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.09.25
|Ausblick: Aerovironment gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aerovironment IncShs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aerovironment IncShs
|314,30
|0,35%