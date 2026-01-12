Aerovironment Aktie

WKN DE: A0MJX7 / ISIN: US0080731088

1 Stock I'd Buy Before AeroVironment in 2026

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) specializes in drones and has several government contracts, making it a well-known name. While the company's 151% year-over-year revenue growth rate in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (the three months ended Nov. 1) sounds attractive, most of that growth came from the recent acquisition of BlueHalo.If you ignore the BlueHalo acquisition, the legacy company delivered 21% year-over-year revenue growth, going from $188.5 million in Q2 2025 to $227.4 million in Q2 2026. This context is important, and it explains why Ondas (NASDAQ: ONDS) is the better drone stock. It has more impressive revenue growth, a bullish forecast, and is starting to win big contracts. Ondas is a smaller company but looks poised to produce compelling long-term returns.
