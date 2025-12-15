1 Stock I'd Buy Before Altria (MO) In 2026

Altria Aktie
Altria (NYSE: MO), the top tobacco company in America, is generally a safe income play for conservative dividend investors. Its flagship Marlboro brand still controls nearly half of the retail cigarette market, and it's expanding its portfolio with more smoke-free products -- like e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches -- as adult smoking rates decline. It also constantly raises its prices, cuts costs, and buys back its shares to boost its earnings per share (EPS) as its revenue growth slows down.Altria has increased its dividend every year since it spun off its overseas business as Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) in 2008. It currently pays a forward yield of 7.2% and it trades at just ten times forward earnings. That high yield and low valuation should limit its downside potential even if the broader market swoons. It should also become more attractive as interest rates decline and drive more investors back toward high-dividend stocks.Image source: Coca-Cola.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
