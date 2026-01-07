ChargePoint Aktie
07.01.2026 17:53:00
1 Stock I'd Buy Before ChargePoint in 2026
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) has been a disaster for long-term investors. The stock price of this electric vehicle (EV) charging station operator dropped by roughly 70% in 2025 and is down by 99% over the past five years.Investors poured their capital into this name during the pandemic when the EV boom was at its peak. However, the bubble burst a while ago, and the stock continues to lose value.You don't have to be a savvy investor to outperform ChargePoint. Buying just about any other stock out there would likely get the job done. However, investors who put their money into ChargePoint tend to be speculative growth seekers, and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) certainly fits that description, making it a viable alternative.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
