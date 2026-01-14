Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
14.01.2026 07:55:00
1 Stock I'd Buy Before Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has positioned itself as an early leader in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space. The eVTOL specialist went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021 and has seen some volatile swings since its public debut. Despite big pricing volatility, the company's share price is up roughly 53% from market close on the day of its post-combination trading.Joby's business has just started to post meaningful sales, and it remains to be seen whether the company's aircraft will receive necessary approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Alternatively, there are feasible paths for commercial operations for its eVTOL craft to begin in Saudi Arabia and other territories this year. The company has also attracted interest as a defense play, and some investors are betting that autonomous eVTOL drones could wind up being a significant long-term growth driver.
