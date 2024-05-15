|
15.05.2024 12:00:00
1 Stock on Track to Join the $1 Trillion Club by 2026
The trillion-dollar stock club is a very exclusive list. There are only seven companies worldwide at that level, but these are some of the most recognizable brands on Earth. We're talking about names like Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, but a few lesser-known companies are knocking at the door. One that I think has a strong chance to gain entry by 2026 is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's leading chip manufacturer and plays a huge role in anything with a microchip. This exposes the company to hot trends like artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.Even though it's worth less than $800 billion, I think it can easily reach the $1 trillion threshold by 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!