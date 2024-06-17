|
17.06.2024 14:13:00
1 Stock Secretly Fueling the AI Revolution
Nvidia rightfully commands the spotlight when it comes to generative artificial intelligence (AI) right now. But behind these powerful Nvidia chips spawning new software features, business automation, and accelerated computation, there's a suite of design software tools used by the engineers to make it all possible: electronic design automation (EDA).Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) is the leader in EDA software, boasting a large portfolio of intellectual property and patents -- absolutely foundational stuff to the semiconductor industry and to AI development. Here's why the stock is, at the very least, worthy of your attention.Synopsys is a powerful platform business. Like a select few other EDA businesses (including Cadence Design Systems, the second-largest player), Synopsys combines various software tools and specialized hardware for engineers to design and verify chip and computing systems. Be it Nvidia, a data center customer, or one of the many other semiconductor and computing businesses, it's highly likely Synopsys' tools are being used in engineering teams' design work.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 402,00
|0,92%