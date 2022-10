1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst James Faucette has a price target on Mastercard (NYSE: MA) -- one of the top dogs in the payments industry -- of $441. This implies almost a 50% upside from today's prices, and a 55% rise from the stock's 52-week low.These price targets set by analysts are only projecting the next 12 months, much shorter than a long-term investor's time horizon. However, it does show that Wall Street is optimistic about the company. Let's find out why Faucette might be so excited about Mastercard's future. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading