1 Stock-Split ETF That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years, With Nvidia's Help

BlackRock manages $10 trillion worth of assets on behalf of its clients, making it the largest company of its kind in the world. It invests in everything from residential and commercial real estate to America's largest technology companies in order to help its clients meet their financial goals.BlackRock is also the parent company of iShares, which manages more than 1,400 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to place a variety of asset classes at the fingertips of investors of all skill levels. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) invests in most of the world's top chip companies, which are at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.