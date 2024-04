1 Stock-Split ETF That Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $1 Million, With Help From Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a great way for investors to buy an entire portfolio of stocks without the challenge of picking individual winners and losers. ETFs usually represent a specific sector or theme in the stock market, and they are typically actively managed, which means a team of experts will adjust the portfolio as necessary.The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGM) manages a $4.3 billion portfolio filled with the world's leading technology stocks, including those driving the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel