03.04.2024 12:17:00
1 Stock-Split ETF That Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $1 Million, With Nvidia's Help
With $10 trillion in client funds in its custody, Blackrock is the world's largest asset manager. It's also the parent company of iShares, which offers more than 1,400 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to investors.The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) manages a $12.9 billion portfolio filled with the world's leading chip stocks, many of which operate at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
