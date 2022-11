1 Stock-Split Stock Down 21% You'll Wish You Had Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) reported a string of positive quarterly financial reports this year, thanks in part to its dominance in the cybersecurity industry, where demand remains strong. As a result, shares of the company have fallen just 20.2% from their all-time high amid the broader stock market sell-off, which is a far smaller loss than many other tech giants experienced.For context, shares of Amazon and Tesla have lost 49.6% and 56.1% of their value, respectively, from all-time highs and they're two of the most popular companies on Wall Street.It highlights just how positive Palo Alto's performance has been in this tough economy. Here's why the stock is a buy on the dip, particularly in light of its recent 3-for-1 split, which makes it much more affordable for smaller investors.Continue reading