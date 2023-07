1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 587%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, which manages eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to give investors exposure to companies developing innovative technologies, from electric vehicles to robotics to artificial intelligence (AI). Wood is one of the most bullish voices on Wall Street when it comes to the long-term growth potential of the tech sector, and none of her stock picks embody that stance more than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is Ark's largest overall holding. Tesla has delivered a whopping 25,859% return for shareholders since it listed publicly in 2010, and it has completed two stock splits to ensure it continues to remain accessible to smaller investors. The latest was in August 2022, when the electric vehicle (EV) giant increased its share count threefold in order to reduce its stock price by two-thirds. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel