1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 705%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

Stock splits were all the rage in 2022 as some of America's largest companies sought to shrink their share prices after making substantial gains in the years prior. The move ensured their stock remained accessible to retail investors with small amounts of capital, as well as employees who wanted to participate in share purchase plans.In August of last year, electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) executed a 3-for-1 split that increased the number of shares on issue threefold and shrank its stock price from $891.30 to $297.10. The stock split alone isn't a reason to buy Tesla because it hasn't changed the value of the underlying company, but the company's fundamentals certainly might be. Ark Investment Management, led by technology investor Cathie Wood, believes Tesla stock could soar to $1,533.33 by 2026 on the back of growing demand for electric vehicles, plus the rise of fully autonomous robotaxis. The latter is a key area of focus for CEO Elon Musk, too.