1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 720%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the best-performing stocks in history. Since going public in 2010, the stock is up more than 21,300%, which translates to a compound annual return of 51.1%. For context, the benchmark S&P 500 index returned 11.6% per year over the same period (without dividends).Tesla has grown so quickly that it completed two stock splits to ensure it remains accessible to smaller investors. The latest was in August 2022, when the company conducted a 3-for-1 split.Naturally, the electric vehicle (EV) giant also caught the attention of some of Wall Street's top investors, including Cathie Wood, who runs Ark Investment Management. She is incredibly bullish on Tesla, and says the company is the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) play in the world. That's right: There is more to this story than EVs.