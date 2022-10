1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Only one stock market sector has escaped losses in 2022: energy. But even that may not last as the price of oil has recently collapsed and is on the brink of giving up its gains for the year. The point is that no investor, regardless of skill level, is immune to poor performance in this tough market.But none have suffered as much as those focused on technology stocks. That includes Cathie Wood, the head of ARK Investment Management, which oversees seven exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including the flagship ARK Innovation ETF. Wood is the poster child for long-term bets on innovation -- and the losses that come with them -- given the ARK Innovation ETF is down a whopping 60% year to date. However, like all stock market declines, this one will eventually recover given enough time. The key is to focus on which stocks could produce the greatest returns on the way back up, and Wood has identified one in electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Based on ARK's projections through 2026, Tesla stock could be set for major upside, potentially soaring as high as $1,933 per share. Continue reading