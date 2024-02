1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in February and 1 to Avoid

Investors often love stock splits since they typically indicate a stock has gained enough value to warrant splitting its shares into several pieces. Let's take a look at two timely examples -- one stock split that recently took place and another that is upcoming -- to see whether or not either one makes sense for investors today.Walmart (NYSE: WMT) this week announced an unanticipated stock split in this dry season, and that's getting investors pumped about it. Walmart stock jumped after the announcement, and it could be a great time to buy.On the other hand, Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) is down since it split its stock in November, and investors might still want to wait before they consider buying it. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel