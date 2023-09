1 Stock Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is having a moment. The Danish pharmaceutical giant is a developer of diabetes and weight-loss treatments. If you aren't familiar with the company by name, you almost certainly have seen commercials for its flagship medicines Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus. The stock is up 40% year to date and after the company's latest financial report, it looks like it could be headed even higher. Following the latest results, the company announced a 2-for-1 stock split set to occur Sept. 20. I'll break down how stock splits work, and why I would recommend buying some shares before the split occurs.Stock splits are an interesting feature of financial engineering. Let's say that you own 10 shares in Novo Nordisk stock today. Given the company is doing a 2-for-1 split, you will have 20 shares after the split goes into effect.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel