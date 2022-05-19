1 Stock-Split Stock Warren Buffett Regrets Missing Out On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors in history. The Oracle of Omaha's career has spanned more than 70 years; even at age 91, his strategy continues to drive Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) to outperform the market. But such a long investing career is bound to come with a few missed opportunities. One in particular stands above the rest, because the protagonist in that story is now wealthier than Buffett himself. Of course, I'm referring to Jeff Bezos of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).While Buffett did ultimately come around to invest in Amazon, he admits to having underestimated the potential of the company and its leadership. Since its IPO, Amazon stock has reaped returns of 115,000%. In delaying its investment in Amazon, Berkshire has still seen notable returns on its initial investment but missed out on many early years of growth. So why did the famed investment firm wait so long to develop a position in the company? Moreover, what should retail investors make of Berkshire's relationship with Amazon? Today, Amazon is a diverse business with stakes across industries like e-commerce, cloud services, advertising, and even electric vehicles. The company also attracted heightened attention earlier this year when it announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Let's take a look at why Berkshire hesitated on Amazon stock, and how today's investors should interpret that information moving forward.Continue reading