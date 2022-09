1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street. They're popular with retail investors because they appear to level the playing field with lower entry points. Although investors today can buy most any stock with fractional shares, lower price points look attractive, and they do seem to generate some modest initial gains.Investors looking for high stock-gain opportunities, though, should always focus on the long-term outlook. RH (NYSE: RH) is one stock-split stock with massive potential.RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has big aspirations. CEO Gary Friedman, who has fostered it from a small chain of hardware stores to the luxury furniture company it is today, wants it to be a premier luxury name. He has positioned it with upscale branding and operations, and the company recently launched a series of complementary products and services that elevates it way beyond a furniture retailer. These include yachts, jets, restaurants, and guest houses.Continue reading