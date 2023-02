1 Stock That Could Be Weighing Down Your Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying its long history as a blue chip name. Its products are sold all over the world and have been for the past several decades. Right now and for the foreseeable future though, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) -- you may know it better as the parent to beer company Anheuser-Busch -- could prove a tough stock to stick with.That's the takeaway from recent and forward-looking data regarding the beer industry anyway, underscored by Ambev's slowing growth and increasing pressure on its profit margins.Don't misunderstand: The beer business is hardly dying. It's not exactly thriving at this time, either. The Brewers Association reports beer sales (revenue but not necessarily volume) in the United States were up a modest 1% in 2022.Continue reading