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28.06.2026 21:32:00
1 Stock That's More Than Doubled in 3 Years, and 3 Reasons It Will Keep Soaring
When investors are searching for high-flying stocks, they likely wouldn't start in the automotive industry. That said, General Motors (NYSE: GM) has been firing on all cylinders over the past three years. The stock is up 116% over that time. Over the past 12 months, it has gained more than 62% compared to the broader S&P 500's 21% rise.The good news for investors who missed the rise is that GM is poised to keep driving higher for these three reasons.Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and its Detroit rival, GM, have much in common, but the two return value in distinctly different ways. Ford is well-known for its lucrative dividend, currently yielding roughly 4.2%, and it often dishes out annual supplemental dividends when cash flow is strong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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