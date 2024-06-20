+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 15:05:00

1 Stock to Buy With Ambitions of Becoming the Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company in the World

Artificial intelligence (AI) has permeated nearly every industry over the last 18 months since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT.There have been several big winners amid the AI arms race. Nvidia is selling its powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) faster than it can make them, leading to massive profits for the chipmaker. Microsoft, an investor in OpenAI, has seen its cloud platform revenue surge amid demand for compute power and access to AI models.But one company has been working on advanced AI algorithms for over 15 years and publishing research in the field for the last 10 years. It's made several major advancements in generative AI and large language models, and its CEO believes it can become "the leading AI company in the world."

Nachrichten

