1 Stock Warren Buffett Owns to Buy at a Discount Today

Warren Buffett built a reputation as one of the greatest investors with his disciplined value investing approach. By maintaining a long-term perspective and prioritizing fundamentally sound companies with durable competitive advantages, Buffett has become a magician at finding undervalued stocks to build his multibillion-dollar portfolio.One of those companies is BYD (OTC: BYDDY), a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Initially investing $225 million in 2008, Buffett realized this obscure automaker checked all the right boxes to take the auto industry by storm one day.Although he recently sold some shares, Berkshire Hathaway's stake in the company remains at just under 8% and is worth more than $5.5 billion today.