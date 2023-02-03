|
03.02.2023 11:16:00
1 Stock You Can't Miss at Today's Prices
The stock market appears to be on a solid path to recovery. The S&P 500 has rebounded 5% since the start of 2023 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 15%. No one knows if the market will continue in its upward trajectory, but investors looking for value buys in high-growth income stocks should lock in savings before the next bull market comes.Dividend stocks are particularly favorable buys right now because when the market rebounds, yields will not be as high as they are now. And one dividend stock you definitely don't want to miss at today's pricing is Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR). Here's a closer look at this company and why it's such a screaming buy today.Digital Realty Trust is one of the largest providers of data centers in the world. With ownership or interest in about 300 data center facilities, the real estate investment trust (REIT) serves roughly 4,000 customers across a wide range of industries. Data centers help store, aggregate, and transmit data, keeping things like social media, streaming, cloud-based apps and services, virtual reality, 5G technology, e-commerce, and countless other services running smoothly.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
