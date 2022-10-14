1 Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With interest rates rising thanks to the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening monetary policy, the S&P 500 is in bear market territory, down 24% this year. Unsurprisingly, investors are seeking safer assets in this uncertain economic environment. And this situation has crushed some of the most outstanding businesses out there. Even Home Depot (NYSE: HD), a blue-chip company, hasn't been spared from the market turmoil. Its shares are down more than 30% in 2022, so is now the time to buy the dip? While Home Depot's stock price has performed poorly this year along with the broader market, there are some important challenges that the business is facing right now. Chief among them is the cooling housing market, spurred by mortgage rates that haven't been this high in over 10 years. Financing a home purchase is getting more expensive, and this stymies buyer demand.