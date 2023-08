1 Streaming Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Earnings season is in full swing, and that means fresh updates on numerous companies that might be in your portfolio. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently provided its second-quarter financials, and the market is reacting very positively, as shares were up over 20% the day following the news (as of the morning of July 28). If you've been shying away from this popular streaming stock due to persistent macro headwinds, then it might finally be time to pick up the remote and press "play." In fact, it might be a good idea to buy Roku hand over fist right now . Let's take a closer look. Revenue increased 11% year over year in the second quarter to a total of $847 million. That was not only driven by an 11% jump in Platform revenue, which includes advertising and subscriptions, but also by a 9% rise in Devices revenue, where Roku's hardware sales are. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel