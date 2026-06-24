Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
24.06.2026 07:30:00
1 Striking Reason This Trillion-Dollar Cloud Pioneer Is a Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Buy Than Apple Right Now
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a surprisingly strong stock pick over the past year. It has risen nearly 50%, outperforming many other AI-centric stocks, despite not going all-in on AI like some of its peers. But some of its stock strength may have come from this decision not to go all-in on AI. However, I don't think it's a great stock to continue investing in as several others can easily outperform Apple over the next five years, especially as more computing power comes online.One of the best cloud stocks to buy right now is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and I think it offers a more compelling investment case than Apple. Amazon is only up 12% over the past year compared to Apple's 47%, and it could catch up quickly. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
22.06.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Apple-Aktie im Blick: Konzernchef stellt Kunden auf höhere Preise ein - Zulieferer wie Foxconn Industrial Internet & Co. profitieren (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Apple: Tim Cook kündigt Preiserhöhungen an (Spiegel Online)
|
16.06.26
|Cloud-Geschäft von Apple unter der Lupe: Italien leitet Untersuchung ein - Aktie steigt dennoch (Dow Jones)
|
16.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Apple von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|259,05
|-0,21%