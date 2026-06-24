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24.06.2026 07:30:00

1 Striking Reason This Trillion-Dollar Cloud Pioneer Is a Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Buy Than Apple Right Now

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a surprisingly strong stock pick over the past year. It has risen nearly 50%, outperforming many other AI-centric stocks, despite not going all-in on AI like some of its peers. But some of its stock strength may have come from this decision not to go all-in on AI. However, I don't think it's a great stock to continue investing in as several others can easily outperform Apple over the next five years, especially as more computing power comes online.One of the best cloud stocks to buy right now is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and I think it offers a more compelling investment case than Apple. Amazon is only up 12% over the past year compared to Apple's 47%, and it could catch up quickly. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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