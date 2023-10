1 Stumbling Growth Stock to Buy on the Dip

Investors are avoiding many retailing stocks right now, and they're practically running from those businesses that cater to home furnishings shoppers. Companies like Wayfair, Target, and Home Depot have seen their share prices slump in recent months on fears about tougher selling conditions into 2024.The sell-off in RH (NYSE: RH), which focuses on luxury home furnishings, seems particularly overdone. Here are a few reasons to consider buying this stock after its decline in recent weeks.The company reported just $800 million of revenue in the most recent quarter, translating into a painful 20% drop from last year's $1 billion haul. Yet investors shouldn't overreact to that slump.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel