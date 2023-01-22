1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset. One stock that Wood is particularly bullish on is Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). It's the second-largest holding in the Innovation ETF, representing nearly 9% of the value of its portfolio. And Wood has put a target price of $1,500 on it by 2026, representing an upside of more than 2,000% for investors. Wood's bull case for Zoom is even more eye-catching, with a price target of $2,000 -- which would amount to a gain of 2,700%.Can Zoom shrug off its post-reopening hangover and the current macroeconomic headwinds and hit Wood's seemingly outlandish targets? Let's step back and take a broader view.Continue reading