06.09.2023 13:21:00
1 Super Easy Way to Save Money on Your Student Loans
With the federal student loan interest and payment pause recently ending after 3 1/2 years, many Americans are about to have a monthly expense they aren't used to. And like most recurring financial obligations, the easiest way to make sure you get your payment in on time every month is to make it automatic.However, enrolling your student loans in AutoPay isn't just about convenience and simplicity -- you could save serious money, as well. Here's how much money AutoPay could save you on your student loans, how to enroll, and whether it might be the right move for you.
