Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
31.01.2026 18:45:00
1 Super-Safe High-Yield Dividend King Stock to Buy Even if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off in 2026
There are countless factors that could lead to a stock market sell-off in 2026, such as elevated valuations, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks running up too far and too fast, geopolitical risks, tariff policy, or an economic slowdown. But there are also plenty of reasons to be optimistic, such as strong corporate balance sheets, generally high profit margins, U.S. leadership across multiple sectors of the stock market, and a long runway for AI-fueled growth.Still, risk-averse investors may be looking for safe stocks they can count on no matter what the market does in 2026. Dividend Kings are companies that have raised their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years. On Jan. 27, Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) raised its dividend for the 54th consecutive year and reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings.With a 5% yield, here's why it stands out as a no-brainer dividend stock to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
