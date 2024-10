1 Super Semiconductor ETF That Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $1 Million, With Nvidia's Help

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) pioneered the graphics processing unit (GPU) in 1999 to render computer graphics for gaming and multimedia purposes.Since GPUs are capable of parallel processing -- meaning they can seamlessly perform multiple tasks at the same time -- they are also ideal for compute-intensive workloads like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) development. That led Nvidia to design new GPU architectures for data centers, and the semiconductor industry is now at the heart of the AI revolution.Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes data center operators will spend $1 trillion building GPU-based AI infrastructure over the next five years. That's an incredible financial opportunity, not only for his company, but for the entire semiconductor industry. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool