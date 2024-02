1 Super Semiconductor Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the undisputed leader in artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor hardware. Its H100 and upcoming H200 data-center graphics chips (GPUs) set the standard for processing AI workloads, giving the company a market share as high as 90% in 2023. But Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has emerged as a worthy competitor. Its new MI300 series of AI data center chips is now widely available, and some of the world's largest technology companies and leading AI developers are lining up to buy them.AI is about to expand beyond the data center, and AMD has a fresh lineup of AI chips for personal computers and devices that will help developers place AI at the fingertips of billions of people worldwide.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel