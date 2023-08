1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 29% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Artificial intelligence (AI) has whipped investors into a frenzy in 2023, and it has driven shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to a whopping 209% gain for the year. But while Nvidia is the most dominant player in the AI segment of the chip industry, it's certainly not the only one.Investors have been watching Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) closely, because its new MI300 AI chip set appears capable of competing with Nvidia's hardware. But AMD won't be shipping the MI300 until later this year, and investors have now endured two consecutive quarters of revenue declines while they wait.While Nvidia stock is trading near the best levels in its history, AMD stock remains 29% below its all-time high. But that might be an opportunity for investors ahead of what could be a much stronger second half of 2023. Here's why. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel