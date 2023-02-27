27.02.2023 11:25:00

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 30% You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a tumble over the last 12 months amid the broader sell-off in the technology sector, and they remain down 30% from their all-time high. But the company just released its results for fiscal 2023 (which ended Jan. 29), and the details suggest this might be a dip that investors will regret not buying. Revenue appears to have stabilized across most of its core segments, but more notably, CEO Jensen Huang gave some juicy new information on the earnings call relating to Nvidia's world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 21,87 2,63% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wogegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen