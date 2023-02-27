|
27.02.2023 11:25:00
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 30% You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a tumble over the last 12 months amid the broader sell-off in the technology sector, and they remain down 30% from their all-time high. But the company just released its results for fiscal 2023 (which ended Jan. 29), and the details suggest this might be a dip that investors will regret not buying. Revenue appears to have stabilized across most of its core segments, but more notably, CEO Jensen Huang gave some juicy new information on the earnings call relating to Nvidia's world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|21,87
|2,63%