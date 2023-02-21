1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. It's responsible for manufacturing the advanced computer chips that power our most valued electronics, from smartphones to cars to refrigerators. As those products grow smarter, they require more advanced computing power than ever before.Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. That's where Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shines. Although its business cooled in 2022 after a red-hot 2020 and 2021, its long-term prospects are as attractive as ever.With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.Continue reading