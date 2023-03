1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences.Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023. But Micron's leadership team is stepping up and making all the right moves to position the company for this new reality, and that could lead to a strong recovery in its stock price. Here's why investors will want to take this opportunity to buy the dip. Continue reading