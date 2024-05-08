|
08.05.2024 11:29:00
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Semiconductor stocks have been a focal point for investors over the past year, with the likes of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices winning most of the attention because of their fast-growing presence in artificial intelligence (AI).But the AI opportunity is rapidly expanding, and one under-the-radar chip specialist says it's very excited to play a significant role in the industry, one that could drive its growth for several years. That company is Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS).Axcelis stock has gained a whopping 537% over the past five years, even after accounting for the 42% slump from its all-time high, which was set last September. Despite its massive returns, it remains one of the cheapest stocks in the semiconductor space -- but that might not be the case for long.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
