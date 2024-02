1 Super Semiconductor Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold for at Least 5 Years

Advanced semiconductors power more aaspects of everyday life, and new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are demanding more computing power from our electronic devices than ever before. As a result, chip manufacturing is becoming more complex.Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) produces critical testing equipment and software to help chipmakers increase their production yields and deliver more reliable hardware. The company's revenue declined over the last couple of years, but it just opened an enormous new factory, and it continues to release new products with AI in mind. The company issued a financial model for the next three to five years that points to substantial growth ahead.Here's why it might be a good idea to buy Cohu stock now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel